Munoz struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Munoz got the job done on a tidy 12 pitches (eight strikes). After the Mariners' skid in early September, Munoz has successfully shaken off the rust by logging four scoreless innings and three saves over the last five days. That heavy workload could leave him unavailable for a save opportunity Saturday. Munoz is now 35-for-42 in save chances this season while adding a 1.57 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 75:25 K:BB over 57.1 innings as one of the steadiest relievers in the majors.