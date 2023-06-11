Munoz was credited with his third hold in a win over the Angels on Saturday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

The fireballing right-hander was making his second appearance since being activated from an extended stay on the injured list due to a deltoid strain. As was the case with his return appearance Tuesday, Munoz did not disappoint, getting his four outs on an efficient 15 pitches while pounding 11 in for strikes. Manager Scott Servais took the opportunity to get both Munoz and fellow high-leverage asset Paul Sewald some work in the non-save scenario -- the latter worked the ninth inning; however, the order of their late-inning usage could conceivably be flipped in any given game moving forward. considering how effective Munoz already looks despite his long layoff.