Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Padres, allowing a run on two hits in the ninth inning.

Munoz allowed a run on a pair of doubles in the ninth inning, though he managed to strand the tying run on third base to pick up his 31st save this year. While Munoz has converted 10 straight save chances, he's been a bit shaky of late, allowing a run in three of his last four appearances. Overall, the right-hander sports a 1.56 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB across 52 innings this season.