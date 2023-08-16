Munoz (3-5) blew the save, but picked up the win anyway Tuesday against Kansas City. He allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings.

Despite owning a three-run lead with three outs to go, Munoz was unable to convert the save after giving up a pair of walks and a pair of singles as part of a three-run inning. However, the Mariners managed to pull out the victory in extra-innings, allowing Munoz to pick up his third win of the season. Munoz has now allowed a run to score in four of his last five appearances (5.2 innings) and owns a 2.12 WHIP during that span.