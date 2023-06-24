Munoz left Saturday's relief appearance against the Orioles with an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Munoz exited his appearance with manager Scott Servais and a team trainer. The right-hander has been replaced on the mound by Ty Adcock. There should be an update on Munoz's status before the end of Saturday's contest, but for now he should be considered day-to-day
