Munoz picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

The hard-throwing righty made quick work of St. Louis, issuing only a one-out walk to Ivan Herrera before striking out Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman to secure his 33rd save of the season. It was Munoz's first outing since Aug. 31, as Seattle's schedule since then featured a four-game losing skid followed by back-to-back blowout wins over Atlanta that didn't require his services.