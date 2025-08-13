Munoz gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 28th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Orioles. He struck out one.

The right-hander is a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances since the All-Star break. Munoz hasn't been at his sharpest during that span, walking nine batters in 11 innings, but he's been scored on just once in 11 appearances thanks to 14 strikeouts. On the season, Munoz boasts a 1.34 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB through 47 frames.