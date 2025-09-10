Munoz secured the save Tuesday against the Cardinals, striking out one and allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz recorded his 34th save of the season in his third straight scoreless outing. The All-Star right-hander owns a 1.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB through 55.1 innings on the campaign. Munoz is third in the major leagues in saves for the year, and he's established a very strong grip on the Seattle closer role.