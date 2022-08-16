Munoz (2-4) recorded the win over the Angels on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout.

The flamethrowing right-hander pounded 11 of 13 pitches in for strikes and worked around the two singles he gave up to Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh by striking out Steven Duggar to end the inning. Munoz was then rewarded with his second victory courtesy of the Mariners' wild rally in the top of the ninth inning, and he now boasts an 0.67 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and jaw-dropping 15.7 K/9 in the 27 frames covering his last 24 appearances.