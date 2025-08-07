Munoz earned a save against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over one inning.

Munoz entered with a three-run cushion in the ninth frame, but the last-place White Sox certainly made him work for the save. Munoz's outing began with a solo homer by Michael Taylor, and the All-Star closer then walked the next two batters to put the tying runs on base with no outs. However, Munoz was able to right the ship, retiring the next three batters to escape the jam. Though his eight-game scoreless streak came to an end, he nabbed his 26th save of the campaign, tied for fourth-most in the majors.