Mariners' Austin Nola: Blasts third homer
Nola went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and two runs scored to help the Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Rangers on Monday.
Nola continues to swing a hot bat in part-time duty, as he checked in with his third long ball of the season with this second-inning three-run blast off Adrian Sampson. The 29-year-old now has a robust .349/.405/.605 slash line over 43 at-bats.
