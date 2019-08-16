Mariners' Austin Nola: Breaks out with three-hit effort
Nola went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Tigers on Thursday, snapping a 4-for-31 skid.
Nola had put a fitting cap on a highly successful July at the plate with back-to-back three-hit efforts, but he promptly stumbled out of the gate in August. The versatile rookie went 1-for-20 over the first six games of the month, but he's now 6-for-16 in the subsequent four contests. Thursday's multi-hit effort vaulted Nola's average back up over the .300 mark while also pushing his on-base percentage to an impressive .350.
