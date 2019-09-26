Nola entered Wednesday's loss to the Astros as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and singled with one out in the ninth to break up Zach Greinke's no-hitter.

The rookie played spoiler in the shutout loss and snapped the 0-for-14 funk that had encompassed his four prior games in the process. Nola has slowed down considerably since a red-hot first month and a half at the big-league level (80-point drop in batting average to .262 since Aug. 1), although he did spike for nine hits over a four-game period earlier in September.