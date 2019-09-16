Nola went 4-for-6 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-10 win over the White Sox.

Since Aug. 21, the rookie utilityman was stuck in an 8-for-62 (.129 average) dump with just one multi-hit effort. Sunday's big day at the plate brought his OPS back up to .816 with 26 RBI and 34 runs scored this season.