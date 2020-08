Nola went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double during Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Nola swatted a two-run homer off Antonio Senzatela in the sixth inning, then added an RBI double in the eighth to cap off a successful night at the plate. The long ball was the first of the year for the 30-year-old backstop, who is slashing .324/.395/.588 across 12 games.