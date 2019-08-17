Nola went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Serving as the first baseman, Nola had an infield single in the second and led off the fourth inning with a solo homer off Trent Thornton to break a 1-1 tie. The 29-year-old started August with a 1-for-20 cold stretch, but has since rebounded to go 9-for-23 in his last six games. For the season, Nola is slashing .310/.360/.517 with five homers and 12 RBI in 116 at-bats.