Mariners manager Scott Servais relayed after Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Angels that Nola was scratched from the lineup due to a sore knee, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Joe Odom picked up the start behind the plate in place of Nola, who sustained the injury when he slid into second base during Monday's 8-5 loss to the Astros. Servais indicated that Nola is experiencing some swelling and discomfort in the knee and will be evaluated more closely Wednesday, but for now, the backstop can be viewed as day-to-day.
