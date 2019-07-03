Nola went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Nola continued the strong start to his big-league career with his second straight multi-hit effort. The rookie is now an impressive 7-for-17 with Tuesday's two-bagger, a home run, two RBI and four runs overall since his promotion June 16, and with the Mariners essentially devoid of postseason aspirations this season, he could continue earning time at the big-league level as the season unfolds.