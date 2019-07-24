Nola will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rangers.

Nola will enter the lineup for a fifth straight game and will make his second consecutive start at the keystone. With Dee Gordon (quadriceps) landing on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Nola may be in line for a trial in an everyday role, potentially making him someone worth keeping an eye on in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories