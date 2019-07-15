Nola went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The rookie's second-inning, 407-foot shot to center extended the Mariners' 2-0 lead at the time and served as Nola's second career round tripper. The 29-year-old has multi-hit efforts in two of his last four starts and continues to sport an impressive .323/.364/.548 line across his first 33 big-league plate appearances.