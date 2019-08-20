Mariners' Austin Nola: Homers in third straight
Nola went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Rays on Monday.
Yet another multi-hit effort for Nola pushed his season line to an impressive .320/.370/.560, the latest chapter in what has been an excellent and long-awaited rookie campaign. Nola has four multi-hit tallies in the last five contests, a stretch that includes homers in each of his last three games. The 29-year-old toiled in the minors for seven-plus seasons before finally earning his first promotion to the big leagues this past June, and the combination of his hot bat and defensive versatility figure to keep him up with the Mariners for the balance of the team's non-contending campaign.
