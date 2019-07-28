Nola went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI, a double and a triple in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Nola delivered an extra-base hit with two runners on base twice Saturday to record his second three-RBI performance of the season. The 29-year-old has started six of the last eight games and is 9-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in that stretch. Nola could continue to see increased opportunities while Dee Gordon (quadriceps) remains on the injured list.