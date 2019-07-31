Nola went 3-for-5 with two doubles in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Nola continues to demonstrate that the hot start to his big-league career is no fluke, as Tuesday's multi-hit effort was his fourth in the last eight games. The rookie has also begun squaring up on the ball more consistently the more he's played, as he's posted eight of the first 10 extra-base hits of his nascent career since the All-Star break.