Nola was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Angels for undisclosed reasons, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Nola was originally set to start behind the plate and bat sixth, and the reason for the late change remains unclear. Joe Odom was called up from the taxi squad and is starting in his place.
