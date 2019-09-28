Mariners' Austin Nola: On base thrice in win
Nola went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Athletics on Friday.
Nola is seemingly getting back on track at the plate as the season comes to a close. He's now hit safely in three straight games after a brief 0-for-14 skid and has driven in a run in each of the last two contests, pushing him over the 30-RBI mark for the season. The 29-year-old rookie has generally made good use of his long-awaited first exposure to big-league pitching, slashing a solid .268/.341/.455 across 259 plate appearances.
