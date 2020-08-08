site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Austin Nola: On bench Saturday
Nola isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Nola had a home run and a double in Friday's loss, but he'll sit for the second time in the last three games. Joe Hudson is starting at catcher and batting ninth Saturday.
