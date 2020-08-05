Nola went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run-scoring triple and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Nola was nearly a one-man offense Tuesday save for Dylan Moore's solo home run, with the backstop opening the scoring for the Mariners with his sixth-inning three-bagger and adding his timely single in the eighth. Nola has been able to start five straight games after missing a pair of contests with a knee injury last week, and he's now sandwiched his first two multi-hit efforts of this season around a pair of hitless performances thus far in August.