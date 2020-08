Nola went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Nola continues to offer excellent offensive production out of the catcher spot for manager Scott Servais, as Wednesday's production brought his season slash to an impressive .292/.346/.563 across 52 plate appearances. Nola now has a quartet of two-hit efforts in his last six games, a stretch during which he's laced six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) and knocked in eight runs.