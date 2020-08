Nola went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and three runs in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Nola contributed to the Mariners' 10-run outburst with a third-inning RBI single that plated Kyle Lewis, and he was able to cross the plate himself on the three occasions he got on. The backstop has offered excellent offensive production in the ongoing absence of Tom Murphy (foot), as he's now slashing .296/.345/.494 with three home runs and 15 RBI while posting a modest 14.9 percent strikeout rate.