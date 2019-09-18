Nola went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-0 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is scorching at the moment, having gone 7-for-9 (.778) with three RBI in his last two games. He's been on base eight of his last 10 plate appearances. Overall, he's hitting .280 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 35 runs and one steal in 200 at-bats this year.