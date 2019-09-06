Nola went 3-for-6 with a pair of homers, a double and five RBI while scoring three times in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

Nola plated Seattle's first run with a double in the first inning, crushed a two-run homer to left field in the second and went deep again in the seventh. The long balls were the first for Nola since he left the yard in three straight games Aug. 17-19. The 29-year-old rookie is slashing .277/.337/.497 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 60 games this season.