site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-austin-nola-remains-out-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Austin Nola: Remains out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nola (knee) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Nola will sit for a second straight game as he continues to battle knee soreness. Joe Odom is once again starting at catcher and hitting ninth in his place Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.