Nola went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Nola set the table nicely in the win, and he's now crossed the plate on seven occasions in his last five games. That elevated figure is one of the byproducts of Nola's eye-popping .444 on-base percentage over the first eight games of September, with Nola reaching safely on 11 occasions over his first 27 plate appearances of the month.