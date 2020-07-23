Nola is expected to open the season as the Mariners' starting catcher after Tom Murphy was diagnosed with a broken foot Wednesday, Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports Northwest reports.

The 30-year-old was expected to see about 45 percent of the starts behind the plate alongside Murphy, but he'll now begin the season without any veteran competition. Nola saw his first major-league action in 2019 and had a strong showing with a .269/.342/.454 slash line and 10 homers in 79 games. Cal Raleigh -- who's never played at the Triple-A level -- was previously set to be on the three-man taxi squad as the team's third catcher, but he should now be included on the Opening Day roster.