site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-austin-nola-sitting-out-series-finale | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Austin Nola: Sitting out series finale
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nola is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Nola will retreat to the bench after starting five consecutive games at catcher, during which he went 4-for-20 with a solo home run and a double. Joseph Odom will spell Nola behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.