Nola is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.
He is 2-for-7 with one double and two strikeouts through two games. Joe Hudson will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: Set to start behind the plate•
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: Could see time at third•
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: Solidifies spot with strong spring•
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: To see plenty of time at catcher•
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: On base thrice in win•
-
Mariners' Austin Nola: Breaks up no-hitter•