Mariners' Austin Nola: Slugs first career homer
Nola went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Friday.
Nola launched a third-inning Wade Miley offering 360 feet to left for his first career round tripper and the first run of the contest for either club. The rookie was drawing his fourth start overall since his June 16 promotion and is now 5-for-13 with Friday's homer, two RBI, a walk and three runs over 11 games with the Mariners.
