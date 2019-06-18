Nola, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, is 2-for-5 with a run over his first two games with the Mariners.

The 29-year-old rookie spent eight long seasons in the minors prior to his promotion, so the fast start to a long-awaited majors stint is particularly rewarding. Nola was slashing an impressive .327/.415/.520 with seven home runs and 37 RBI with the Rainiers, and his ability to fill multiple positions along with Ryon Healy's extended recovery from spinal stenosis could conspire to afford Nola extended reps against big-league arms.