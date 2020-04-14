Nola hit .308 (8-for-26) with a triple, an RBI, two walks and two runs across 10 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.

Greg Johns of MLB.com reported earlier this spring that Nola was projected to receive about 45 percent of starts behind the plate alongside Tom Murphy in the coming season, and the former's spring performance helped to further solidify his standing. Nola's long trek to the big leagues culminated in 2019, when he slashed a solid .269/.342/.454 across 267 plate appearances while logging time at every defensive position except shortstop and center field. Although he only made four starts behind the dish, Nola is expected to fully focus on catching in 2020 unless injuries potentially necessitate his use elsewhere on the field.