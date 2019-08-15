Nola will start at first base and bat fifth Thursday againt the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Dee Gordon's recent return from the 10-day injured list has resulted in Nola surrendering his everyday role at second base, but the latter's versatility has allowed him to maintain a regular lineup spot while shifting around the infield and outfield. Nola may not necessarily have much leash as a full-time player in light of his recent slump, however. Through nine starts in August, Nola has gone 4-for-31 and has reached base at a .182 clip.