Nola went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

He did not enter the season with catcher eligibility (at least not in most leagues), but Nola gained it early on and has been among the top fantasy contributors at that position so far. The 30-year-old is up to a .315 average and .920 OPS through 25 games. Nola has been locked into the five hole for Seattle and Tom Murphy (foot) remains out indefinitely.