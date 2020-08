Nola (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Nola's injured hand remains tender after he injured in Friday's series opener, but he'll still be available off the bench in an emergency, which suggests the Mariners are optimistic he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Joe Hudson will step in behind the dish for a second straight day in his stead.