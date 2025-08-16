Young went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three RBI in Friday's 11-9 win over the Mets.

The rookie second baseman put together the best performance of his young career at the plate, setting a new personal best in RBI while tying his previous bests in hits and extra-base hits in a single game. Young is finding a groove in the majors after struggling to make much of an impact since his last May promotion -- over his last 12 games, he's slashing .333/.487/.567 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, a steal, seven runs, seven RBI and a stellar 9:5 BB:K.