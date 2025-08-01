Young went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI triple and a second run scored in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.

Young's fifth-inning home run was a mammoth blast to right field that left the bat at 113.4 mph. The next inning, he added an RBI triple at a still-sizzling 106.3 mph exit velocity before scoring on a passed ball. The infielder entered Thursday just 4-for-24 over nine games since the All-Star break, so this was a big performance for him. He's up to a .247/.311/.356 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 162 plate appearances. The Mariners' trade-deadline moves didn't address the middle infield, so look for Young to continue holding a strong-side platoon role at second base.