Young went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 8-4 win over Detroit.

Young and Jorge Polanco hit back-to-back solo home runs as part of a four-run ninth inning. The long ball was Young's second of his rookie campaign, and he'll take a five-game hit streak into the All-Star break. He's 7-for-18 (.389) with four RBI and four runs scored during that stretch.