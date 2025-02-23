Young has been limited so far in spring training due to a sore right arm, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Young appeared as a pinch hitter during Seattle's spring opener and remained in the game as the DH. He didn't play in the team's second Cactus League contest, though that wouldn't be unusual regardless of the arm issue. Given his ability to swing the bat, Young's injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Mariners take a cautious approach with the young infielder. Young racked up 551 plate appearances at the Double-A level last season and could make his MLB debut sometime during the upcoming campaign.