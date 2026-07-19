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Mariners' Cole Young: Homers again in Sunday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Young went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

This was Young's second consecutive multi-hit effort, both of which have included a homer. The second baseman has 13 long balls on the year, including four over his last nine contests. He's now batting .256 with a .724 OPS, 48 RBI, 48 runs scored, three stolen bases, 14 doubles and a triple over 100 games this season. Young batted third Sunday against southpaw Robbie Ray -- the 22-year-old infielder could stick higher in the order if he sustains his momentum.

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