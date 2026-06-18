Mariners' Cole Young: Homers in Wednesday's loss

Young went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Young went back-to-back with Dominic Canzone in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to two runs, but the Mariners didn't get any closer. Young has hit well in June, going 19-for-64 (.297) over 15 games. The second baseman is now hitting .256 on the year with a .684 OPS, six homers, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored, two stolen bases, 10 doubles and a triple over 75 contests. He's made noticeable improvements compared to last season, mainly in the power and contact departments.