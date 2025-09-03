Young is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Rays on Wednesday.

Young will be on the bench for beginning of Wednesday's game while Jorge Polanco shifts to the keystone, Cal Raleigh serves as the designated hitter and Mitch Garver gets the start behind home plate. Young has struggled at the plate in August and has gone 1-for-25 over his last 10 games, which has lowered his season OPS to .639 across 240 plate appearances.