Young went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Young has settled in at the plate fairly well lately, going 10-for-31 (.323) over his last nine games. He's drawn just one walk in that span, but he also just four strikeouts, which is a showcase of the steady plate discipline that helped him reach the majors as a 21-year-old. Overall, Young has a .259/.297/.306 slash line with no home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases. He's a contact-over-power player at the plate, and the speed should show up eventually -- he had 22 steals, albeit on 33 attempts, with Double-A Arkansas in 2024.